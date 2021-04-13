HMS Capital Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

