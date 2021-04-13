Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 426 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $155.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

