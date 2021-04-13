Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 2,172 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

BND opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

