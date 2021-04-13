Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $249,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $327.87 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.21. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

