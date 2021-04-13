Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Position Reduced by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

PPA stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.