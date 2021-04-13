Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.72 Million Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $170.98. The company has a market cap of $888.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,535.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,701. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

