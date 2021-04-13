Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,074,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000.

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $82.66 and a 52 week high of $230.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74.

