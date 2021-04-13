Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 679.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,996 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.36% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,569,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of DRSK stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.