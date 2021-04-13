59,263 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.