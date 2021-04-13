Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $3.95 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

