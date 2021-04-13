Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 68.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 461,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 70.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

