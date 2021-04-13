Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 586 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

