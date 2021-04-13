Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $3.82 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

