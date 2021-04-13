Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

