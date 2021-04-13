Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $99,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.05. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

