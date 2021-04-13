TRH Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

