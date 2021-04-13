Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Decreased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $271.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $147.37 and a twelve month high of $276.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

