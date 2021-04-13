Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 536 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,052.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

