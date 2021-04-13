Scout Investments Inc. Sells 30,445 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,445 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

NBIX stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

