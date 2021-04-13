Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals makes up 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 127,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $487.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.