Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

