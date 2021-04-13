Analysts Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $207.33

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $218.67 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $221.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average is $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

