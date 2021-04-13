Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

