Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,538 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.60% of Isoray worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Isoray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Isoray, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

