salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.3% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 404,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $85,767,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 255.0% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 24,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $229.50 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.87. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

