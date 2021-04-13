Analysts Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) PT at $73.33

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SSTK stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,465,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $22,425,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 914.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 159,667 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

