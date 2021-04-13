Ascot Resources’ (AOT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE AOT opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

