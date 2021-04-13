Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.95 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $255.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.19. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 1 year low of $139.00 and a 1 year high of $242.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

