Old Mutual Limited (OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.71 on May 24th

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 66.75 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -11.47. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 43.35 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.52 ($0.96).

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

