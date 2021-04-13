Old Mutual Limited (OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.71 on May 24th

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 66.75 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -11.47. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 43.35 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.52 ($0.96).
Old Mutual Company Profile
