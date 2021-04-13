Short Interest in TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Decreases By 99.9%

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,939,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPTW stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. TPT Global Tech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

