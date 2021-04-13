1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,052,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

