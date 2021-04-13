1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,052,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
1933 Industries Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.