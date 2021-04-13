Carlson Capital Management Has $373,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $256.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $257.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

