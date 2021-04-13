Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.88.

NYSE BABA opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.04. The stock has a market cap of $660.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

