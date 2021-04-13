Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

BDX opened at $247.41 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day moving average is $244.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

