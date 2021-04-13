ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

