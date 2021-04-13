Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

