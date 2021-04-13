Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,378,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,296,261,000 after buying an additional 777,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,015,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $235,114,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $19,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

