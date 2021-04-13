American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -4.41–4.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.022-4.022 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

