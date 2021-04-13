Typerium Price Tops $0.0017 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Typerium has traded down 66% against the dollar. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $2.70 million and $5,304.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00623127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

