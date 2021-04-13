Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives $9.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $5.84 on Friday. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

