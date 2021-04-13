PAXEX (PAXEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $5,500.69 and approximately $12.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00742950 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

