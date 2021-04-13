Terra Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $6.11 billion and approximately $399.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $16.01 or 0.00025574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009402 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 958,174,806 coins and its circulating supply is 381,659,130 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

