Kwmg LLC Sells 360 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,611,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,822 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

