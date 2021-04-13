Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $45.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.23.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 10,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $471,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,410.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,865 shares of company stock worth $3,316,244 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HCAT stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $55.07.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
