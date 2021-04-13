Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $45.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 10,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $471,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,410.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,865 shares of company stock worth $3,316,244 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HCAT stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

