1,114 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $402.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

