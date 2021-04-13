Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,066 shares of company stock worth $6,782,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

BFAM stock opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.23 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.