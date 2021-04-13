Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $2.08 Million in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. LGI Homes comprises about 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.86.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $160.93 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

