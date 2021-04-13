Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Paragon Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,202.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,171.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,128.16. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.61, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.81 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.