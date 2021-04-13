Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $345,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.