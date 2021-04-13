General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $37,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after buying an additional 1,571,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of GM opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

